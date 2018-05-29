Man sought after kayak flipped in Fort Dodge river

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say they'll resume a search Tuesday for a man missing since his kayak overturned on the Des Moines River in Fort Dodge.
Fort Dodge Fire Chief Steve Hergenreter says the man and his wife were kayaking below the hydroelectric dam when both kayaks flipped about 3:30 p.m. Monday. She swam to shore, but her husband was swept away by the river. He was last seen about 100 yards (91 meters) from the dam.
Their names haven't been released.
Hergenreter says volunteers won't be needed for Tuesday's search of the water and shoreline.
