Clear

Man sought after kayak flipped in Fort Dodge river

Authorities say they'll resume a search Tuesday for a man missing since his kayak overturned on the Des Moines River in Fort Dodge.

Posted: May. 29, 2018 6:38 AM
Updated: May. 29, 2018 6:40 AM

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say they'll resume a search Tuesday for a man missing since his kayak overturned on the Des Moines River in Fort Dodge.

Scroll for more content...

Fort Dodge Fire Chief Steve Hergenreter says the man and his wife were kayaking below the hydroelectric dam when both kayaks flipped about 3:30 p.m. Monday. She swam to shore, but her husband was swept away by the river. He was last seen about 100 yards (91 meters) from the dam.

Their names haven't been released.

Hergenreter says volunteers won't be needed for Tuesday's search of the water and shoreline.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Another round of sunshine today with isolated storms chances tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events