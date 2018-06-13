CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A 34-year-old Waterloo man who sent threatening tweets to U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst has been sentenced to six years in federal prison.
Federal prosecutors say Joseph Hilton Dierks was sentenced Wednesday in Cedar Rapids' federal courthouse. A judge noted at the sentencing Dierks' criminal history, which included a prior conviction for harassing a Waterloo police officer and carrying weapons.
Prosecutors had said Dierks sent Ernst several threatening tweets in August, one which suggested he would shoot her and included a link to a 2010 movie in which a man shoots a woman in the head and kills her.
U.S. Capitol Police contacted the Waterloo police and officers sent to Dierks' home say he promised to "tone it down." Within 24 hours he was sending more threatening tweets to Ernst.
Related Content
- Man sentenced for threatening Joni Ernst
- Waterloo man convicted of threatening Joni Ernst
- Grassley, Ernst talk biofuels with the President
- Ernst seeks Pentagon answers about kid-on-kid sex assaults
- Stellar Industries looking to discuss worker shortage with Sen. Ernst
- Ernst backing bill protecting college athletes in order to report sexual abuse
- Sen. Ernst says she's 'okay' after GOP train crash (with video)
- Sen. Ernst on heartbeat bill: 'I just thank the legislature for taking up the bill'
- Rochester man sentenced for stalking
- Man sentenced for domestic assault