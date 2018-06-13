Clear

Man sentenced for threatening Joni Ernst

Has a history of harassment and carrying weapons.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 6:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A 34-year-old Waterloo man who sent threatening tweets to U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst has been sentenced to six years in federal prison.

Scroll for more content...

Federal prosecutors say Joseph Hilton Dierks was sentenced Wednesday in Cedar Rapids' federal courthouse. A judge noted at the sentencing Dierks' criminal history, which included a prior conviction for harassing a Waterloo police officer and carrying weapons.

Prosecutors had said Dierks sent Ernst several threatening tweets in August, one which suggested he would shoot her and included a link to a 2010 movie in which a man shoots a woman in the head and kills her.

U.S. Capitol Police contacted the Waterloo police and officers sent to Dierks' home say he promised to "tone it down." Within 24 hours he was sending more threatening tweets to Ernst.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
We're tracking more rain late tonight and into Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events