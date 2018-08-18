Man sentenced for recording people in Clear Lake school bathroom

MASON CITY, Iowa – It’s 60 days in jail and a $315 fine for the former janitor who secretly recorded people in a school bathroom.
David Joe Bemis, 47 of Mason City, was sentenced Wednesday on four counts of invasion of privacy. He pleaded guilty to putting a video camera in a staff restroom at Clear Creek Elementary in May 2013 and recording four female employees in states of partial nudity.
Bemis received 365 days in jail on each count, with all but 60 days suspended, and all sentences will be served concurrently. In addition. Bemis will serve one year on supervised probation and must sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.
