Clear

Man sentenced for recording people in Clear Lake school bathroom

Pleaded guilty to invasion of privacy.

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 4:17 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – It’s 60 days in jail and a $315 fine for the former janitor who secretly recorded people in a school bathroom.

David Joe Bemis, 47 of Mason City, was sentenced Wednesday on four counts of invasion of privacy. He pleaded guilty to putting a video camera in a staff restroom at Clear Creek Elementary in May 2013 and recording four female employees in states of partial nudity.

Bemis received 365 days in jail on each count, with all but 60 days suspended, and all sentences will be served concurrently. In addition. Bemis will serve one year on supervised probation and must sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events