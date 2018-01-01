Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Man sentenced for hiding meth in an unusual place

Thad Cummins Thad Cummins

Caught with the drug twice in Hancock County.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 2:40 PM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2018 2:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – Two drug crimes land a man 10 years of probation.

Scroll for more content...

Thad Christian Cummins, 40, pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday for a controlled substance violation and possession of methamphetamine – 2nd offense.

The man from Vincent in Webster County was driving in Hancock County on August 26, 2017, when he was stopped by law enforcement. Officer say they found meth and a pipe for smoking it in Cummins’ vehicle. Police say a further search of Cummins’ apartment found meth, a digital scale, and a package of syringe needles.

Authorities say Cummins was then stopped for speeding in Hancock County on September 10, 2017. A K9 dog checked Cummins’ vehicle and indicated the presence of drugs. Cummins reportedly admitted to officers his female passenger had meth in her vagina. An officer says Cummins claimed the meth belonged to him.

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Rochester
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Our next winter storm will be here by Friday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events