Man sentenced for hiding meth in an unusual place

GARNER, Iowa – Two drug crimes land a man 10 years of probation.

Thad Christian Cummins, 40, pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday for a controlled substance violation and possession of methamphetamine – 2nd offense.

The man from Vincent in Webster County was driving in Hancock County on August 26, 2017, when he was stopped by law enforcement. Officer say they found meth and a pipe for smoking it in Cummins’ vehicle. Police say a further search of Cummins’ apartment found meth, a digital scale, and a package of syringe needles.

Authorities say Cummins was then stopped for speeding in Hancock County on September 10, 2017. A K9 dog checked Cummins’ vehicle and indicated the presence of drugs. Cummins reportedly admitted to officers his female passenger had meth in her vagina. An officer says Cummins claimed the meth belonged to him.