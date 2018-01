ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of attacking a woman is going to prison.

28-year-old Chuor Chuor Chuor of Rochester was arrested on August 2, 2017 and charged with stalking and felony domestic assault. Authorities say he repeatedly assaulted a 39-year-old woman in Olmsted County.

Chuor entered a guilty plea to domestic assault and was sentenced Monday to two years behind bars, with credit for 178 days already served.