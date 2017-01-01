Man sentenced for assault at Social Security office

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested for causing a disturbance at a government office is pleading guilty.

26-year-old Leonard Lamar Booth of Rochester was originally charged with threats of violence, 5th degree assault, theft, and 5th degree drug possession after his outburst on July 26 at the Social Security office at 2443 Clare Lane NE. Police say after finding he could not get benefits, Booth began acting erratically and threatening to harm office employees.

Police say a gram of cocaine was also found on Booth when he was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

On Thursday, he entered a guilty plea to 5th degree assault, a gross misdemeanor, and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation.