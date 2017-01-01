Man sentenced for Rochester home robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A summer home invasion lands a man months in jail and decades on probation.

20-year-old Kenneth James Maclin of Rochester pleaded guilty to 1st degree burglary. Police say he robbed a home in the 2100 block of Elton Hills Drive on August 21, making off with video games, a cell phone, money from a purse, and tablets.

He was sentenced Wednesday to 180 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, with credit for 71 days served, and 20 years of probation. Maclin must also perform 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine.