Man sentenced after violent incident in Rochester parking garage

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man gets five years in prison after police say he threatened to “shoot up” an apartment complex.

Scroll for more content...

38-year-old Ramon Jimenez Ruiz Jr. of Wanamingo was charged with two counts of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, ineligible person in possession of a firearm, terroristic threats, 4th degree criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct for an incident on April 19, 2017 in the 4400 block of Stoneview Place SE. Authorities says Ruiz got into an argument with a woman in an underground parking garage, threatened her with a handgun, tried to break her car window with a pocket knife, then waved the gun in the air and made threats before demanding to be let out of the parking garage.

Ruiz was not arrested at the scene but was later picked up after a chase with law enforcement in Blue Earth County.

He entered a guilty plea to ineligible person in possession of a firearm and has been sentenced to five years at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility, with credit for 140 days already served. As part of the plea deal, the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office agreed not to charge Ruiz for two more felony cases under investigation.