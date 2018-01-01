Man saved from icy Minnesota lake

RICE COUNTY, Minn. – Two state troopers rescued a man Thursday from icy Cannon Lake.

Scroll for more content...

The Minnesota State Patrol says it got a report around 6 pm of a man falling through the ice near Interstate 35 in Rice County. Trooper Derek Swanhorst was first to arrive and saw 28-year-old Brandon Wilmes of Faribault treading water about 60 feet from a bridge near the lake.

Trooper Swanhorst used a dead tree to help Wilmes make his way to the edge of the ice as a second trooper, Doug Rauenhorst arrived. Trooper Rauenhorst put on a life jacket and crawled out on the ice. With Trooper Swanhorst holding his feet, Trooper Raenhorst grabbed onto Wilmes.

Faribault Police Officer Christopher Tonjum and Rice County Deputy Justin Hunt made it to the scene and helped get Wilmes to an ambulance. He was then airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale.