Rochester man ruled not guilty of attempted murder and sexual assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man charged with attempted murder has been found not guilty by reason of mental illness.

24-year-old Erickson Danga Godi of Rochester was arrested on January 7, 2017 after authorities said he tried first to sexually assault and then stabbed a female relative in the neck. The woman was able to escape to a gas station, where she called 9-1-1.

Godi was accused of 1st degree attempted murder, 1st degree attempted criminal sexual conduct, 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, aggravated stalking, threats of violence, and false imprisonment.

A psychological evaluation of Godi was conducted and he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, disorganized and paranoid type. The examiner says Godi reported hearing voices telling him to do things, such as attack his female relative, and he found it very hard to ignore them. As such, he’s been ruled not guilty of the attempted murder and attempted criminal sexual conduct. The other charges have been dismissed.

Godi has been committed to a facility because of his mental condition and will remain there after this ruling.