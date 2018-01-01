Man pleads not guilty to using a car as a weapon

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial date is set in the case of a man police say was deliberately hit by a car.

24-year-old Jacob Matthew Mills of Mason City is pleading not guilty to willful injury resulting in bodily injury. He’s accused of hitting a man with his car on December 23, 2017. Mason City police say after he ran into his victim in an alley around the 1300 block of North Federal Avenue, Mills hit the victim again with the driver’s side door.

Police say the man had loose teeth, a cut near his eye, and other injuries.

Mills is scheduled to stand trial on April 10.