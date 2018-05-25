Clear

Man pleads not guilty to theft and drug possession

Accused of stealing from the Mason City Walmart.

Posted: May. 22, 2018 4:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is pleading not guilty to shoplifting and drug possession.

Scroll for more content...

Jacob Michael Schmitt, 26 of Mason City, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance-3rd or subsequent offense and one count of 3rd degree theft. His trial is scheduled to begin on July 10.

Schmitt was arrested April 24 after police say he stole nearly $700 worth of items from the Mason City Walmart. Officers say when the searched Schmitt, they found meth and a Alprazolam pill that requires a prescription.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events