Man pleads not guilty to theft and drug possession

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is pleading not guilty to shoplifting and drug possession.
Jacob Michael Schmitt, 26 of Mason City, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance-3rd or subsequent offense and one count of 3rd degree theft. His trial is scheduled to begin on July 10.
Schmitt was arrested April 24 after police say he stole nearly $700 worth of items from the Mason City Walmart. Officers say when the searched Schmitt, they found meth and a Alprazolam pill that requires a prescription.
