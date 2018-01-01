Man pleads not guilty to smashing into ex-girlfriend's car

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of crashing into his ex-girlfriend is pleading not guilty.

25-year-old Dorrance Leroi Roberts of Elko is charged with 2nd degree assault, felony domestic assault, and violating a no-contact order. Rochester police say Roberts pulled up next to his ex-girlfriend on the street and when she tried to drive away, Roberts reportedly ran into her vehicle and sent it sideways into a driveway.

After the woman told authorities and they attempted to arrest Roberts at his home, Goodhue County deputies say Roberts ran into a corn field and injured his leg.

No trial date has been set.