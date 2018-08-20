Clear
Man pleads not guilty to sexually touching a 10-year-old

James Slavan James Slavan

Austin police say man had blood alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit when arrested.

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 2:37 PM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 5:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl is pleading not guilty.

James Edward Slavan, 61 of Austin, was arrested in July and charged with 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and failing to register as a predatory offender. Austin police say the victim told her mother that Slavan put his hand under her shirt and tried to kiss her. Police say the girl went home and told her mother, who then called police.

Officers arrested Slavan and took him to the Mower County Jail, where they say he tested positive for a blood alcohol content of .23 percent. Court documents also state Slavan frequently fixes bicycles for neighborhood kids.

