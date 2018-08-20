AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl is pleading not guilty.
James Edward Slavan, 61 of Austin, was arrested in July and charged with 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and failing to register as a predatory offender. Austin police say the victim told her mother that Slavan put his hand under her shirt and tried to kiss her. Police say the girl went home and told her mother, who then called police.
Officers arrested Slavan and took him to the Mower County Jail, where they say he tested positive for a blood alcohol content of .23 percent. Court documents also state Slavan frequently fixes bicycles for neighborhood kids.
Related Content
- Man pleads not guilty to sexually touching a 10-year-old
- Clear Lake man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse
- Austin man pleads guilty to sexually abusing girl
- Winona man pleads guilty to Wisconsin sexual assault
- Cresco man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor
- Rochester man pleads not guilty to sexually abusing a child
- Gruelke pleads guilty
- Najera pleads not guilty
- Betsinger pleads not guilty
- Hormann pleads not guilty
Scroll for more content...