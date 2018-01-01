Man pleads not guilty to meth sale in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man pleads not guilty to charges of 1st and 2nd degree sale of methamphetamine.

Rochester police say they saw 46-year-old Kevin David Kupsch of Glencoe selling marijuana to someone on September 14, 2017. After he was arrested, officers claimed to find methamphetamine on him. He’s facing one 1st degree count for sale of 17 grams or more of meth and two 2nd degree counts for sale of 10 grams or more of the drug.

Kupsch entered not guilty pleas Tuesday. His trial is scheduled for March 26.