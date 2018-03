NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – A man accused of driving over 100 miles an hour is pleading not guilty.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Hamdan Ali Manea Mufreh Al Ahbabi of Iowa City was clocked going 121 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone. Authorities say he was tracked by radar on February 13, traveling north from Bremer County on Highway 63.

Al Ahbabi is charged with eluding and his trial is now scheduled for April 25.