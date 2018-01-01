Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder and arson in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man facing attempted murder charges for a house fire is pleading not guilty.

Darrell James Wigham, 19, is accused of one count of 1st degree arson, three counts of 1st degree attempted murder, and three counts of 1st degree attempted murder while committing a felony.

Authorities say he used paint thinner to set fire to a house in the 300 block of 11th Avenue Southwest in Austin on March 7. There were three people inside the house when the flames started and two of them had to climb out onto the roof before being rescued.

Wigham’s trial is now scheduled to begin on June 25.