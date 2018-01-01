Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder and arson in Austin

Authorities say he set fire to a house with three people inside.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 3:27 PM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2018 3:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man facing attempted murder charges for a house fire is pleading not guilty.

Scroll for more content...

Darrell James Wigham, 19, is accused of one count of 1st degree arson, three counts of 1st degree attempted murder, and three counts of 1st degree attempted murder while committing a felony.

Authorities say he used paint thinner to set fire to a house in the 300 block of 11th Avenue Southwest in Austin on March 7. There were three people inside the house when the flames started and two of them had to climb out onto the roof before being rescued.

Wigham’s trial is now scheduled to begin on June 25.

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Our next winter storm will be here by Friday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events