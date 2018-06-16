Clear
Man pleads not guilty to 10 pounds of pot

Jaime Vega Nunez Jaime Vega Nunez

Forest City police arrested him in May.

Posted: Jun. 16, 2018 2:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Law enforcement says they caught him with 10 pounds of marijuana. He’s pleading not guilty.

Jaime Vega Nunez, 40 of Forest City, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Authorities say an investigation into drug distribution led them to search Nunez’ home on Bob Johnson Drive on May 17, where they say they found about 10 pounds of pot and multiple kinds of drug paraphernalia.

Nunez entered a not guilty plea Friday. No trial date has been set.

