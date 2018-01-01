Man pleads not guilty in Nora Springs arrest

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea has been entered in a case of threats and assaults.

Scroll for more content...

33-year-old Andreas Deshawn Frazier of Waterloo was arrested on February 17 after law enforcement was called to a home in Nora Springs on a report of domestic abuse. A woman accused Frazier of hitting her. Law enforcement says that as Frazier was being taken to jail, he threatened the woman and their children and the police chief of Nora Springs.

Frazier is also accused of attacking a Floyd County sheriff’s deputy.

He is pleading not guilty to domestic abuse assault - 2nd offense, 1st degree harassment, assault on persons in certain occupations, and child endangerment. No trial date has been set.