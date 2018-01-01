Man pleads guilty to threats that led to school lockdown

AUSTIN, Minn. – The man authorities say was responsible for a school lockdown in Mower County is pleading guilty.

57-year-old Grady Lee Gabbard of Adams was arrested on December 11, 2017 and charged with two counts of terroristic threats and one count of misdemeanor domestic assault. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office say Gabbard called a rape crisis hotline in Texas and talked about a “mass casualty event.” That led to a soft lockdown at the Southland and Le Roy-Ostrander school districts.

Gabbard was arrested after law enforcement surrounded his home.

He is now pleading guilty to one count of terroristic threats and is due to be sentenced on May 18.