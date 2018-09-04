Clear
SEVERE WX: Tornado Watch - Flood Warning - Tornado Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man pleads guilty to drug crime for a second time

Dalton Betsinger Dalton Betsinger

Charles City man's plea in state court was thrown out to allow federal prosecution.

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 2:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Charles City man is pleading guilty to a federal drug crime.

Dalton James Betsinger, 24, was arrested on New Year’s Eve in Cerro Gordo County. The Iowa State Patrol says it pulled him over and found methamphetamine, marijuana, a digital scale, baggies, a glass drug pipe, and an electronic stun gun.

Betsinger pleaded guilty in state court and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

That conviction and prison term were undone, however, to allow federal prosecution of Betsinger. He was charged with distributing meth and possession with intent to distribute meth in Cedar Rapids Federal Court. Authorities say Betsinger had 50 or more grams of meth in his possession in November 2015.

Betsinger has now entered a guilty plea to the possession charge. No sentencing date has been set but he faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Betsinger’s trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Rochester
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
We're tracking the potential for flooding tonight along with additional severe weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dance like no one's watching

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Texas woman leads high speed chase with baby in car

Image

500 pigs rescued from Northern Ky. Farm

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Feeding those who serve us

Image

Law enforcement memorial fundraiser

Image

Water park closing for season

Image

Localized flooding risks

Image

Unofficial last day of summer

Image

Pick party

Community Events