Man pleads guilty to drug crime for a second time

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Charles City man is pleading guilty to a federal drug crime.

Dalton James Betsinger, 24, was arrested on New Year’s Eve in Cerro Gordo County. The Iowa State Patrol says it pulled him over and found methamphetamine, marijuana, a digital scale, baggies, a glass drug pipe, and an electronic stun gun.

Betsinger pleaded guilty in state court and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

That conviction and prison term were undone, however, to allow federal prosecution of Betsinger. He was charged with distributing meth and possession with intent to distribute meth in Cedar Rapids Federal Court. Authorities say Betsinger had 50 or more grams of meth in his possession in November 2015.

Betsinger has now entered a guilty plea to the possession charge. No sentencing date has been set but he faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Betsinger’s trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday.