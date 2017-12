MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of stealing a motor vehicle is pleading guilty.

29-year-old Clay Douglas Kalvig of Mason City was charged with 2nd degree theft and driving while barred in September. Authorities say Kalvig was seen stealing the vehicle from a home in Plymouth and then spotted driving it at a Nora Springs gas station.

He entered a guilty plea Tuesday to 2nd degree theft. Sentencing is scheduled for January 22, 2018.