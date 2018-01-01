Man out on bond arrested with more than $20K worth of heroin

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who was out on bond after being arrested with 110 grams of methamphetamine has been arrested again, this time with around three ounces of heroin, which has a street value of $20,000-$25,000.Rochester police say Tyler Green was still, and the Criminal Interdiction Unit received information that he was returning from Chicago where he had picked up a heroin shipment.Using surveillance beginning in La Crosse, Wisconsin, Green was stopped in the 300 block of 28th St.Green and a passenger, Talia Hoffman, 26, of Rochester, are both facing charges of first-degree sales, first-degree importing a controlled substance across border and first-degree aggravated possession of a controlled substance.