Man out on bond arrested with more than $20K worth of heroin

Rochester police say Tyler Green was still involved in drug sales after a Feb. 2 arrest, and the Criminal Interdiction Unit received information that he was returning from Chicago where he had picked up a heroin shipment.
Using surveillance beginning in La Crosse, Wisconsin, Green was stopped in the 300 block of 28th St.
Green and a passenger, Talia Hoffman, 26, of Rochester, are both facing charges of first-degree sales, first-degree importing a controlled substance across border and first-degree aggravated possession of a controlled substance.