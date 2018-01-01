Man no longer facing charges over damaged mobile home

OSAGE, Iowa – All charges have now been dropped against a mother and son over a trashed trailer.

Theresa Ann Becker and Christopher Scott Arfman were arrested in September 2017 and charged with 2nd degree criminal mischief. Police said they caused thousands of dollars in damage to a mobile home at Triangle Court in Osage.

Charges were dropped against Becker in November 2017 and court records now say the Mitchell County Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges against Arfman on January 8.