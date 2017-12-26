Man leads authorities on high speed chase through four counties

KIMT NEWS 3- A Ventura man has been arrested after authorities say he led them on a high speed chase through four counties early Monday morning.



Around 12:30 Monday morning law enforcement say they tried to make a stop on a vehicle in rural Cerro Gordo County at 237 Street and Balsam Avenue, just south of Ventura. That is when the chase began.

According to a police report the driver, Justin Glidden, led police through four counties reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour.

Law enforcement say a deputy intentionally hit Glidden in an effort to end the pursuit.

Glidden is facing a number of charges including eluding a law enforcement vehicle and driving with a barred license; both are aggravated misdemeanors.