Man leads authorities on high speed chase through four counties

A Ventura man has been arrested after authorities say he led them on a high speed chase through four counties.

Posted: Dec. 25, 2017 6:12 PM
Updated: Dec. 25, 2017 10:55 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

KIMT NEWS 3- A Ventura man has been arrested after authorities say he led them on a high speed chase through four counties early Monday morning.
 

Around 12:30 Monday morning law enforcement say they tried to make a stop on a vehicle in rural Cerro Gordo County at 237 Street and Balsam Avenue, just south of Ventura. That is when the chase began.

According to a police report the driver, Justin Glidden, led police through four counties reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour.

Law enforcement say a deputy intentionally hit Glidden in an effort to end the pursuit.

Glidden is facing a number of charges including eluding a law enforcement vehicle and driving with a barred license; both are aggravated misdemeanors.

