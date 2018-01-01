Man jailed for intent to deliver meth, marijuana, cocaine and mushrooms in Cerro Gordo Co.

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is facing a litany of charges, including four felony drug charges, after an early-morning traffic stop.Mason City police say 45-year-old Chris Bruce was pulled over for an equipment violation at 1:53 a.m. in the 500 block of S. Carolina on Monday. The stop yielded a plethora of drugs and led to the following felony charges:- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver meth.- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver marijuana.- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver cocaine.- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver mushrooms.Bruce is also facing charges for operating while under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.According to court documents, Bruce, of Swaledale, “could not keep his eyes open while on the way to the Sheriff’s Office, which indicated he was coming down from his high.”He is being held without bond at the Cerro Gordo County Jail.Police say Bruce had a torch in plain view and admitted to having meth pipes in the vehicle he planned to use later. He was also found with a large amount of cash hidden.