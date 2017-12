ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Metro Transit officials say a light rail train in St. Paul struck a man and shut down service for more than hour.

Scroll for more content...

The crash happened at about 7:50 p.m. Sunday. Transit authorities say the man is being treated at Regions Hospital but don't know the extent of his injuries.

Officials stopped Green Line service in both directions until 9 p.m. while they investigated.