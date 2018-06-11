Man hit by SUV in Rochester suffers head injury

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man suffered a head injury on Friday around 10:30 pm after an SUV hit him near the intersection of Civic Center Dr. and 6th Ave. NW, according to police.
Witnesses say Safa Mohamed, 20, was driving west on Civic Center Dr. when Adam Pettey, 24, ran out into the street, looking the other way, and was hit.
First responders say Pettey lost consciousness. At last check, police say Pettey was in critical condition in the intensive care unit.
