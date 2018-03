Scroll for more content...

AUSTIN, Minn. – Austin Police have confirmed a man is being held on arson charges in the Mower County Jail.While authorities haven’t identified the man, Darrell Wigham was booked into the jail just after 3 p.m. Wednesday on a first-degree arson charge.off the roof when a fire broke out Wednesday morning at 304 11th Ave. SW.There were three people – two women and a man – who were in the home who were not injured.We will have more on this story throughout the day.