Man gets year of probation for neglecting birds

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 3:59 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa City man accused of neglecting more than 200 birds on his rural Solon property has been given a year of probation and fined $315.

Johnson County Court records say 71-year-old Francis Prohaska pleaded guilty last week to livestock neglect. The judge granted him a deferred judgment. That means the conviction can be cleared from Prohaska's record if he abides by the terms of his probation.

The charge stemmed from a Dec. 9 search of the Solon area farmstead. Deputies found a number of dead birds and counted about 200 others, including ducks, geese, chickens and pigeons.

