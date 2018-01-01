Man gets prison for knife threat

wx_icon Mason City -2°

Sentence to be served consecutive to punishment for no contact order violations.

Jan. 3, 2018
Updated: Jan. 3, 2018 4:35 PM
Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A man accused of threatening a woman with a knife is going to prison.

38-year-old Elgin Richmond of Forest City was arrested in Hancock County for reportedly striking his girlfriend, trying to strangle her, and threatening to kill her with a knife. He eventually entered a guilty plea to assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.

On Wednesday, Richmond was sentenced to up to two years in prison, with credit for time already served. That sentence, however, will be served consecutively with what Richmond receives for multiple violations of a no contact order. He has not been sentenced yet for those offenses.

