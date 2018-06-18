Clear
Man gets over 8 years in prison for dealing meth

Brian Vangrevenhof

Rochester police said he was dealing the drug out of a storage locker.

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 3:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Dealing meth out of a storage unit is sending a man from the Twin Cities area to prison.

Brain Ven Vangrevenhof, 39 of Inver Grove Heights, was sentenced Monday to eight years and 11 months behind bars. He was convicted of 1st degree drug sales and 2nd degree drug possession after a three-day trial in Olmsted County.

Vangrevenhof was arrested in November 2017 after the Rochester Criminal Interdiction Unit searched a storage unit and said it found evidence of methamphetamine sales.

Vangrevenhof will get credit for 223 days already served.

