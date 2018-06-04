Clear

Man gets more probation for stalking an ex-girlfriend

Rochester police say he damaged her apartment.

Posted: Jun. 4, 2018 3:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s more probation for a Rochester man who stalked his ex-girlfriend.

Renard Lydell Carter, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of stalking with intent to injure. Rochester police say he got into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in July 2017 and caused over $3,000 in estimated damage.

He previously pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor property damage for the incident and got two years of supervised probation. On Monday, Carter was given five years of supervised probation and 75 hours of community work service for the stalking charge.

