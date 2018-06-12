Man gets 50 years for fatal hammer beating of another man

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) - A Burlington man who used a claw hammer to beat another man to death has been given 50 years in prison.
Des Moines County District Court records say Layton Tapscott was sentenced Friday. He'd pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder after prosecutors lowered the charge from first-degree murder.
Prosecutors say he killed 32-year-old Julian Menke in Menke's Burlington home in October 2016. Tapscott told a judge that he was angry at Menke because he thought Menke had made unwanted sexual advances to the mother of Tapscott's child.
