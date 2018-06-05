Man gets 35 years for Chickasaw County sex abuse

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – A northeast Iowa man is going to prison for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl.

James Allen Mincks, 32 of Elgin, was convicted by a Chickasaw County jury of 2nd and 3rd degree sexual abuse and violating a no-contact order. Authorities say Mincks repeatedly abused the child between 2015 and 2017 in the city of Lawler, resulting in the girl developing painful genital herpes.

On Tuesday, Mincks was sentenced to 25 years for 2nd degree sex abuse and 10 years for 3rd degree sex abuse. Those prison terms will be served consecutively for a total of 35 years. Mincks will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.