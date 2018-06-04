Clear

Man gets 10 years for harming his baby girl

Jeremy Rose Jeremy Rose

Found guilty of violently shaking her.

Posted: Jun. 4, 2018 3:45 PM
Updated: Jun. 4, 2018 4:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man who gave his infant daughter a brain injury is going to prison for up to 10 years.

Scroll for more content...

Jeremy Walter Rose, 28 of Mason City, was found guilty in April of child endangerment resulting in serious injury. Authorities say Rose violently shook his baby girl in June 2017 and failed to get her proper medical attention.

Mayo Clinic doctors who examined the infant say her injuries indicated abuse and court documents state a cigarette burn was found on her body.

Rose was sentenced Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. 10 years is the maximum prison sentence possible for a class “C” felony like child endangerment resulting in serious injury.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Rochester
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
We're tracking some spotty showers and storms later tonight setting up for a warm and muggy Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events