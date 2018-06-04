Man gets 10 years for harming his baby girl

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man who gave his infant daughter a brain injury is going to prison for up to 10 years.
Jeremy Walter Rose, 28 of Mason City, was found guilty in April of child endangerment resulting in serious injury. Authorities say Rose violently shook his baby girl in June 2017 and failed to get her proper medical attention.
Mayo Clinic doctors who examined the infant say her injuries indicated abuse and court documents state a cigarette burn was found on her body.
Rose was sentenced Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. 10 years is the maximum prison sentence possible for a class “C” felony like child endangerment resulting in serious injury.
