Man flees police, crashes into snow bank, gets caught during foot chase in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man crashed into a snow bank during a police chase before exiting and leading authorities on a foot chase Tuesday afternoon.Rochester authorities say 23-year-old Devante Jones, of Rochester, was driving a 2006 Infiniti when a trooper attempted to pull it over for illegal window tint at 11th Ave. and Center St.Authorities say Jones fled at a high rate of speed and crashed into the snow bank in the 1700 block of 11th Ave.Around six minutes after the crash, Jones was taken into custody on foot in the 1000 block of 13th Ave. SE by Rochester police. Jones is facing charges for felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, fleeing on foot, driving after revocation and reckless driving.