CONGER, Minn. – The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says a man is lucky to be alive after falling 70-80 feet into a grain bin Friday morning.Sheriff Kurt Freitag said the fall happened at Northern Country Coop Co. and the man was transported from the scene by Mayo 1.Freitag said there was only about three feet of grain covering the cement floor. The man’s name hasn’t been released.We will have more on this story throughout the day.