Man facing sex crime wins big lottery prize

Dean Hilpipre

Submitted winning ticket in January. Sentencing set for February.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2018 11:53 AM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2018 12:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ELDORA, Iowa – A man pleading guilty to lascivious acts with a child has won a $100,000 lottery prize.

61-year-old Dean Edward Hilpipre of Alden was arrested in August 2017 for two counts of 2nd degree sexual abuse. The Hardin County man was accused of committing sex acts on a child under 12 sometime between January 2012 and November 2016. Hilpipre pleaded guilty on January 4 to one count of lascivious acts with a child as part of a plea deal.

His sentencing is scheduled for February 23.

On January 24, Hilpipre claimed one of the remaining grand prizes in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. He bought his winning ticket at the Casey’s store in Alden.

