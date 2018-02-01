Man facing multiple charges after breaking into woman's house, running from police

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of violating a restraining order by entering a woman’s house and giving her a pipe was eventually arrested after fleeing police and rolling a vehicle.Rochester police say 31-year-old Phillip Berg entered a residence Jan. 31 at 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of 2nd Ave. NW.After giving the woman a plumbing pipe, Berg was located around 4:40 on Monday in a vehicle near 4th St. and 10th Ave. SE.Police say an officer positioned a squad car to block in Berg and he was ordered out of his vehicle at gunpoint. Berg, however, took off in his car and short pursuit reaching speeds of 60 miles per hour ensued.Berg lost control of the vehicle, it crashed into a ditch and rolled. Berg jumped out of the passenger door and toward a parking lot near Cub Foods.Berg has been charged with first-degree burglary, violation of harassment restraining order, fleeing officer in a motor vehicle and fleeing an officer on foot.