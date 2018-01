Scroll for more content...

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – It was a stinky day on the job for some staff at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.On Saturday, a jail staff member saw suspicious behavior between 29-year-old Cody Haakenson and another inmate. A search yielded several small baggies that smelled of marijuana and feces.Haaeknson admitted the baggies belonged to him but wouldn’t say where they came from.Haakenson, already jailed for felony charges for fleeing an officer and possession of stolen property, was charged with a gross misdemeanor for introducing contraband into a correctional facility.