Man facing felony sexual abuse charge in Cerro Gordo Co.

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea man is facing a felony sexual abuse charge in connection to an incident more than a year ago.Chance Manship has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse after authorities say he committed a sexual act with a girl who was 14 at the time.Manship, 20, allegedly admitted to having a sexual relationship with the female subject, according to court documents.Manship is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond. The alleged incident happened at East Park on April 1, 2017.