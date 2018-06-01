Scroll for more content...
Chance Manship has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse after authorities say he committed a sexual act with a girl who was 14 at the time.
Manship, 20, allegedly admitted to having a sexual relationship with the female subject, according to court documents.
Manship is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond. The alleged incident happened at East Park on April 1, 2017.
Related Content
- Man facing felony sexual abuse charge in Cerro Gordo Co.
- Cerro Gordo Co. man held on felony sex abuse charge
- Man facing felony forgery charge in Cerro Gordo County
- Drug charges for Cerro Gordo County man
- Hancock County man facing 4 felony sexual abuse charges
- Forest City man facing felony sexual abuse charge
- Man facing 3 felonies in Cerro Gordo Co. after violating NCO twice in 4 days
- Alleged crime spree in Cerro Gordo County nets man with 6 felony charges
- 19-year-old facing felony sexual exploitation charge
- Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge for strangulation