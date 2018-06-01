Clear
Man facing felony sexual abuse charge in Cerro Gordo Co.

An Albert Lea man is facing a felony sexual abuse charge in connection to an incident more than a year ago.

Posted: Jun. 1, 2018 6:22 AM
MASON CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea man is facing a felony sexual abuse charge in connection to an incident more than a year ago.
Chance Manship has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse after authorities say he committed a sexual act with a girl who was 14 at the time.
Manship, 20, allegedly admitted to having a sexual relationship with the female subject, according to court documents.
Manship is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond. The alleged incident happened at East Park on April 1, 2017.

We'll continue to get a break from the rain before it returns by the weekend.
