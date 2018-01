Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake man is facing a felony forgery charge for allegedly charging items to a business he used to work for.Wesley Trustin, 29, was charged with one felony count after police say went to Kramer Ace Hardware in Mason City and purchased items for $82.43. He charged the items to a former employer and didn’t have permission to charge the account.Police say he signed the invoice by using a current employee’s name.