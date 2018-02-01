Man facing felony drug charges after New Year's Eve traffic stop

Scroll for more content...

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A traffic stop on New Year’s Even for a seatbelt violation led to a Charles City man facing felony drug charges.According to court documents, 24-year-old Dalton Betsinger was pulled over for a seatbelt violation on Highway 65 near 43rd St. SW before being he was allegedly found in possession of a backpack with a safe inside.According to the Iowa State Patrol, inside the safe was a plastic bag containing 3.26 ounces of methamphetamine, bags containing marijuana, small baggies, a digital scale, a glass drug pipe and an electronic stun gun.Betsinger was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, carrying a dangerous weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $100,000 bond.