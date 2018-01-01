Authorities say man facing felony charges after eluding police in Hancock County

Scroll for more content...

HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa – A Klemme man is facing two felony charges and five additional misdemeanors after he allegedly eluded law enforcement.According to court documents, Shain Arne, 45, is facing felony charges for eluding law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a felon after an incident Friday in Kanawha.Police say Arne didn’t stop when lights and sirens were activated by a marked police SUV. The traffic stop was initiated on Locust St. and the defendant continued driving west on East 1st St before stopping in the 200 block of West 1st St.Police say he was pulled over for driving a vehicle with no plates and was found to have a 22 long rifle/.410 pistol under the passenger seat.Arne is also facing misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is suspended/canceled, operating a non-registered vehicle, driving while barred and failure to provide insurance.