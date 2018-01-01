Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police had left scene of double murder 10 minutes before stabbing call was received Full Story

Mason City man facing felony charge for smashing windows at rental property

Police say Thompson had been staying at the residence and during a dispute he broke the glass out of multiple windows.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2018 11:05 AM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2018 12:23 PM
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is facing a felony criminal mischief charge after police say he broke out multiple windows of a rental house.
Tyler Thompson, 21, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond after he was involved in an argument Sunday at 3:55 p.m. in the 200 block of 7th St. NE.
Police say Thompson had been staying at the residence and during a dispute he broke the glass out of multiple windows. Police say he fled the scene as officers arrived.
“This also goes above and beyond standard wear and tears on a house,” the criminal complaint states.
An estimate to fix the damage is $1,738.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events