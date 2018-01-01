Mason City man facing felony charge for smashing windows at rental property

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is facing a felony criminal mischief charge after police say he broke out multiple windows of a rental house.

Tyler Thompson, 21, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond after he was involved in an argument Sunday at 3:55 p.m. in the 200 block of 7th St. NE.

Police say Thompson had been staying at the residence and during a dispute he broke the glass out of multiple windows. Police say he fled the scene as officers arrived.

“This also goes above and beyond standard wear and tears on a house,” the criminal complaint states.

An estimate to fix the damage is $1,738.