Clear

Man facing felony burglary charge for incident in rural Cerro Gordo county

Darrian Moorehead

He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 1:50 PM
Updated: Jun. 18, 2018 2:38 PM
Scroll for more content...
NORA SPRINGS, Iowa – A man is facing a felony burglary charge after he allegedly violated a no-contact order and stole property belonging to a family member.
Darrian Moorehead, 22, of Nora Springs, was arrested after an incident June 10 in the 22000 block of 290th St.
Moorehead allegedly forced his way into the residence and stayed there, which is a violation of a no-contact order.
When found there, he is accused of taking items, including a television, when he was removed from the residence.
He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: °
Austin
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
We are tracking multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms including the threat for heavy rain and flash flooding.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events