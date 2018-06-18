Man facing felony burglary charge for incident in rural Cerro Gordo county

Scroll for more content...

NORA SPRINGS, Iowa – A man is facing a felony burglary charge after he allegedly violated a no-contact order and stole property belonging to a family member.Darrian Moorehead, 22, of Nora Springs, was arrested after an incident June 10 in the 22000 block of 290th St.Moorehead allegedly forced his way into the residence and stayed there, which is a violation of a no-contact order.When found there, he is accused of taking items, including a television, when he was removed from the residence.He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond.