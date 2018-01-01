Man facing felony OWI charge after being found in stolen truck

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is facing a felony OWI charge after being found driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Robert Knutson, 53, of Clear Lake, is facing charges for felony OWI (3rd offense), driving while barred, fifth-degree theft and operating without owner’s consent after an incident Thursday at 8:09 p.m. in the 400 block of 3rd St. NW.

Authorities say a motorist reported that a red Ford-150 almost struck them, but the truck was empty when located. While officers waited to see if anyone would come back to the truck, they learned the vehicle was entered as stolen.

Police say Knutson returned to the truck and drove away before being stopped a short time later.

He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $7,000 bond.