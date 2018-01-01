Man suspected of shoplifting now facing drug charges

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man is facing multiple drug charges after suspicion of shoplifting on Tuesday.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, a call came in from the Mason City Dollar General at 8:54 p.m. Tuesday regarding a possible shoplifter.

When authorities arrived they found 37-year-old Brandon Kale Woodside with store merchandise on him but he had not left the store. Authorities say they also found prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia in his possession. He was arrested without incident and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.