Man facing drug charges after Rochester arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is facing drug charges after police say he was found slumped over the wheel of his car.

Rochester police were called to the public library parking ramp just after 9 pm Thursday by security, who said they noticed the man in his car. Library security says as they approached the vehicle, the man woke up. A guard says he noticed some tin foil in the car, a possible sign of drug use, and told the man to stay put but he drove off.

Rochester police say they stopped the vehicle in the 100 block of 1st Avenue Southeast. The driver, 42-year-old John Stanley Hofbauer reportedly said he was just sleeping in the parking ramp. Police say they saw signs of heroin use in the car and a search found five pills of treating ADHA, a syringe, a scale, two tinfoil balls with white residue inside, and almost half-a-gram of methamphetamine.

Hofbauer has been booked on three counts of 5th degree drug possession, driving after revocation, and possession of drug paraphernalia.